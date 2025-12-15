Dhurandhar Success: Ranveer Singh Reacts as Film Crosses ₹500 Crore Worldwide Says, 'Kismat Ki Ek Bohut Khoobsurat Aadat hai...'

Dhurandhar is creating new milestones at the box office, emerging as one of the biggest success stories of the year. In its second week, the film has even surpassed the records set by Pushpa 2, highlighting its massive audience pull. Within just ten days of release, the movie has already earned twice its production cost, reflecting strong word-of-mouth and sustained footfalls. Viewers have particularly praised the performances of Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, whose characters have struck an emotional chord with fans. Amid this success, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to react, sharing a reflective message about patience, destiny, and quiet perseverance.

Ranveer Singh wrote on his Instagram story, "Kismat ki ek bohut khoobsurat aadat hai, ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai." Singh added, "Lekin filal...Nazar aur sabr."

The film’s second weekend proved historic, as Dhurandhar collected an impressive ₹100 crore in just two days. Its total domestic earnings have now touched ₹351 crore within ten days, while the worldwide box-office figure has crossed the ₹500 crore mark. Through his social media post, Ranveer Singh expressed heartfelt gratitude to audiences for their unwavering trust, patience, and consistent support, especially during challenging phases of his career. Though simple in words, the message carried deep emotion and highlighted the actor’s grounded nature, portraying an artist who values his bond with viewers more than grand celebrations of commercial success.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features a powerful ensemble cast that adds depth to its narrative. Alongside Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, the film stars R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Navin Kaushik in significant roles. The makers have planned the project as a two-part cinematic experience. The first part of the movie hit theatres on December 5 and received an overwhelming response from audiences. The second part is scheduled for release in March, further raising anticipation.

With its extraordinary box-office performance, Dhurandhar continues to dominate cinema halls across the country. Achieving such numbers within just ten days has placed the film firmly among the top earners of the year. It is now moving steadily towards becoming the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 and the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film overall. The consistent collections underline the film’s widespread appeal across regions and age groups. As audiences continue to flock to theatres, Dhurandhar is establishing itself as one of the most impactful cinematic releases of 2025.