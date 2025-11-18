DHURANDHAR Trailer: Ranveer Singh Headlines Aditya Dhar’s All-Star Action-Thriller

(The Studio), Producer & President - Jio Studios, RIL promised a global-level cinematic experience: “Every now and then in the life of a studio comes a story that must be told, that is so clutter breaking in form, structure and thought that it is sure to change the order of storytelling. Dhurandhar is one such story. Raw, real and packed with purpose. Aditya has a very unique and special lens when it comes to storytelling and there is no one better than him to captain this one. B62 and all the amazing technicians handpicked for this film as well as Ranveer, Akshaye, Sanjay, Madhavan and Arjun have all come together to give their career best and create something that is nothing short of magic on screen. It is an absolute privilege as a proud Indian to bring this hugely entertaining yet profoundly important story from India to the world”.

Lokesh Dhar (The Producer) emphasized the project's magnitude: “Dhurandhar is the embodiment of our creative mission: to tell fresh stories in a unique way. We built an international production with an Indian heart—period. Handling a film of this colossal scale, with this calibre of cast and technical arsenal, demanded meticulous, unprecedented planning. To deliver this level of authenticity and visceral impact, we have gone to extreme lengths. Every single frame, location, and set piece is designed to bring a serious, undeniable heft to the action-thriller genre. This meticulous production is the ultimate testament to our motto. Dhurandhar is a cinematic first, a legacy move for both B62 and Jio Studios, and we are supremely confident the audience will be floored by the sheer magnitude and originality of our effort."

Ranveer Singh (The Wrath of God) "We wanted to create a feature presentation that’s at par with any film in the world. Our attempt was to level up in every aspect of the cinematic process to create a film that we as Indians can be proud of. Its raw, its gritty and is unapologetically Indian. Aditya has pitched it perfectly. It’s an incredible and complex story, with world class technical execution and intense performances. We wanted to make an unapologetically Indian film that gets counted amongst the most elite instalments in this genre worldwide. I believe it is India’s moment to shine on the global stage. And we aim to be at the heart of that moment and that phenomenon whilst honouring and staying true to our roots.

It’s been an experience of a lifetime collaborating with Aditya on this courageous endeavour. We are grateful to be partnering with Jyoti at Jio Studios who has flexed her might and left no stone unturned in backing this brave leap in Indian cinema." R. Madhavan (The Charioteer of Karma) on his calculated role: “Aditya has sketched characters that bristle with emotion and intelligence. I play Ajay Sanyal, the voice of strategy, a puppeteer in this high-stakes game. The world we created strikes that perfect, rare cinematic balance of realism and scale. This isn't traditional heroism; it’s about minimalistic, effective intensity when the consequences are absolute.”

Arjun Rampal (The Angel of Death) on navigating moral ambiguity: “Every character here is so similar yet so dissimilar. I was fascinated by the idea of a different moral compass—playing Major Iqbal of ISI, a man navigating the absolute grey. The power isn’t always in the volume; sometimes, the strength is in the quietest moments. This is a massive multi-starrer, but the story ensures every single character leaves a scar.”

The Dhurandhar team also offered insights into the roles of their powerful co-stars: Sanjay Dutt (The Jinn): Dutt’s character S P Chaudhary Aslam, knows the system's weak points, and he’s the force that exploits them. He is deadly, highly provocative, and completely rooted in the grey. Dutt plays a character who brings cold, controlling intensity to the film's dark angle. Akshaye Khanna (Apex Predator): Khanna’s character Rehman Dakait plays the ultimate mastermind whose cunning and sharp intellect are his deadliest weapons. The trailer shows him to be suave, cold, and utterly ruthless.

The film also features rising performer Sara Arjun (The Fresh Infusion) who spoke on her Hindi film debut: “Being part of this saga, surrounded by industry veterans whose work I’ve long admired, has been a blessing I hold very close to my heart. The role I chose was a nuanced one, asking for both strength and emotional depth, and having the chance to bring her to life was an incredibly enriching experience. I feel deeply honoured to have played a role in a story told with such power and heart.” With its unprecedented cast, uncompromising action, and a narrative driven by duty, sacrifice, and consequence, Dhurandhar is locked, loaded, and ready for release.