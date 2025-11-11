Dhvani Bhanushali Drops Romantic New Single ‘Pehla Ishq’ (Watch)

Dhvani Bhanushali has been charming us with hits across genres, from Aankhon to Bairagi. Now, she returns with Pehla Ishq, this single perfectly captures the magic, jitters, and butterflies of falling in love for the very first time. The song beautifully encapsulates the feeling of love and longing. Composed by Sachin Gupta, with heartfelt lyrics penned by Kumaar, the song is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali.

Speaking about the song, Dhvani shared, “I love experimenting with my music, and that confidence comes from the love my fans have shown for all my songs. With Pehla Ishq, I want them to just dive into the feeling of love and nostalgia. I hope they enjoy every moment of it and let themselves fall in love all over again with Pehla Ishq.”