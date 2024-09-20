Dhvani Bhanushali Hopes to Spark Positive Change with Her Impactful Monologue in Debut Movie Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam

hvani Bhanushali, known for her chart-topping hits in the music world, is now venturing into acting with her debut film Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, where she aims to prove her versatility as an artist. Dhvani's transition into acting was challenging, requiring her to undergo extensive workshops and intense practice. The film, a family entertainer, delivers a powerful social message, particularly through a pivotal scene with co-star Aashim Gulati, where Dhvani's impactful monologue aims to leave a lasting impression on the audience.

Speaking about the experience on the same Dhvani shared, “It’s been an incredible opportunity to debut with a film like Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam. We’ve put a lot of effort into making it a wholesome experience for the viewers. While the movie is certainly entertaining, it also conveys a subtle yet important message through my character Meera. Every scene is beautifully written, but the monologue I deliver in the movie is particularly special to me. It addresses a crucial topic regarding women in our society, and I hope the message resonates with the audience and sparks some positive change.”

She added, "Being my first time playing a full-fledged character, the monologue scene made me quite nervous. It took days of preparation to perfect it, but with the support of Laxman Utekar sir, Saurabh Dasgupta and all my senior actors, I gave it my all. A lot of effort went into that monologue scene , and I hope the audience resonates with it and enjoys the film as much as we did making it."

Flaunting an ensemble cast, the film is packed with industry stalwarts like Supriya Pilgaonkar, Rakesh Bedi, Sonali Sachdev, Rajesh Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, Chittranjan Tripathy, Vikram Kochhar, Himanshu Kohli, and Vikas Verma.

Laxman Utekar’s Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, starring Dhvani Bhanushali and Aashim Gulati, directed by Saurabh Dasgupta, has released in theatres today, i.e 20th September 2024. A Bhanushali Studios Limited & Kathputli Creations production, this young musical family entertainer is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Laxman Utekar, Karishma Sharma, and Kamlesh Bhanushali.