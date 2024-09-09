Dhvani Bhanushali reveals what made her explore acting

Mumbai, Sep 9 Singer Dhvani Bhanushali, who is set to make her acting debut with the upcoming movie ‘Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam’, has shared what made her explore the profession of acting.

The singer-actress has been working in the space of music videos for half a decade now. Having gained enough experience and confidence to face the camera for a full-length feature, she felt it’s the right time to take up the profession of acting.

She told IANS, “Acting and singing are both part of art and excelling in them makes you a complete artiste. I took this decision of getting into acting also because I spent 5 years doing music videos and exploring different stories through my music. And it sort of led me to think that I could do a feature film”.

She asserted that music videos and films are very different.

She shared, “When you do a three minute song and a three hour film and to execute a character vis-a-vis narrating your story is a different thing. But I think both complement each other. I cannot specifically say but I feel when you do both the things, there is a different sort of finesse as an artist. And I feel very confident now or you know I really feel that both together forever will do me good as an artiste”.

Sharing her experience of working with Laxman Utekar, the writer of the film, she said, “It was beyond magical. I learned a lot from him throughout the journey of the film. I spent a lot of time with him and so he directed ‘Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si’ (the promotional song from the film) and it was just so fast and it felt very easy working with him and he really understood and put them at ease”.

“I really thank my stars that I got to do this in my first film. Such opportunities don't come by so easily. I'm not so fast at least and he has so much experience and it was actually a delight. I'm really very very thankful. He had my back and taught me so much”, she added.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited and Kathputli Creations, ‘Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam’ is set to debut in theatres on September 20.

