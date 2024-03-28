Dhvani Bhanushali unveils new single 'Thank You God'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 : Dhvani Bhanushali's latest song 'Thank You God' in collaboration with David Arkwright, Natania Lalwani, Miranda Glory Inzunza, and Shloke Lal has been unveiled.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Dhvani treated fans with the music video.

"Hey Dreamers. THANK YOU GOD OUT NOW. Stream away. @hitz.music.official. This one had to be out on my birthday but fab things take time. Written by us- @nataniamusic @shlokelal @david_arkwright @chillranda," she said in the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5AWJCOtQ2L/

The song, a vibrant dance track, is a celebration of self-love.

The music video starts with Bhanushali catching her glimpse in the mirror as she preps for a shoot, finding it as good a time as any to thank God for the way she turned out. Previously, a teaser for the song and video was dropped on Bhanushali's 26th birthday on March 22.

'Thank You God' serves as a powerful reminder for listeners, especially women, to embrace their inner beauty and value themselves.

The music video for Thank You God showcases the artistic collaboration between Dhvani Bhanushali and the directors Piyush and Shazia. Piyush and Shazia, known for their work on Dhvani's previous hit Mera Yaar, have once again delivered a visually captivating experience for fans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor