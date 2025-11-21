Dia Mirza and Rahul Bhat’s Untitled Love Story, Directed By Kanwal Sethi Marks Its Wrap!!

The yet-untitled romantic love story featuring Dia Mirza and Rahul Bhat, directed by acclaimed Indo-German filmmaker Kanwal Sethi, has officially wrapped. Marking the first-ever collaboration between the two celebrated talented actors, the film promises a soulful and mature exploration of love, longing, and human emotions bringing together two powerfully understated performers in a compelling lovestory.

Set to a spiritual sequel to Sethi’s much-loved film 'Once Again', the story unfolds against the serene landscape of Nainital, capturing the quiet beauty and complexity of a grown-up romance. Known for his sensitive, intimate storytelling, Sethi once again blends emotional depth with lyrical realism, crafting what is described as one of the most heartfelt love stories Indian cinema has seen in recent years.

Taking to social media, the producer of the film shared, “A WRAP of Epic proportions”. The film is produced by Kovid Gupta, Sanjay Gulati, and Amit Saxena, under the banners of Kovid Gupta Films, Crawling Angel Films, and Splendid Films respectively. Crawling Angel Films recently earned international acclaim for backing Shuchi Talati’s award-winning Girls Will Be Girls. Producer Kovid Gupta further anchors the project with his extensive experience across some of India’s most respected studios Vinod Chopra Films, Rajshri Productions, and Balaji Telefilms, bringing both creative depth and industry credibility to the film. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.