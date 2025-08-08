Dia Mirza celebrates divine feminine energy, credits her mother for inspiring strength

Mumbai, Aug 8 Actress Dia Mirza shared an emotional tribute to her mother, reflecting on how she became her first source of strength and inspiration.

In a powerful message on Instagram, the 'Sanju' actress celebrated the essence of Shakti — the divine feminine energy and credited her mother for instilling in her the values of compassion, resilience, and grace. She posted a couple of her photos from a recent award and captioned it, “Last night, as I stood on that stage, I thought of my mother @deepamirza. She was my first understanding of Shakti — not just as strength, but as compassion, resilience, grace, and the quiet courage to rise again and again. Shakti is the divine feminine energy that sustains, protects, and transforms. It lives in every woman who dares to dream, who nurtures life, who stands her ground, and who walks forward even when the path is uncertain.”

Dia added, “To be honoured with the Shakti Award 2025 by the wonderful @shashitharoor, in a room full of women I love and admire — Shabana Azmi ji, Ekta Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Surveen Chawla, Poornima Devi Burman and so many more — was a reminder of how powerful we are when we stand together. This award is not just mine. It belongs to every woman who lives her truth, who lifts another up, and who carries within her the boundless force of Shakti. Gratitude. Love. And renewed hope.”

On the work front, the ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actress was recently seen the film “Nadaaniyan,” directed by Shauna Gautam. The film features a fresh cast including Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, alongside seasoned actors Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, and Jugal Hansraj. In the movie, Dia played the role of Nandini, the mother of Ibrahim's character, Arjun.

“Nadaaniyan,” directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, was released on 7 March 2025 on Netflix.

