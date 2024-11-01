Dia Mirza drops adorable family pictures from their Diwali celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Actor Dia Mirza dropped adorable family pictures from her Diwali celebrations.

Dia posted endearing pictures with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and son Avyaan on Instagram.

The 'Dhak Dhak' actor raised a question in her caption on 'how do people do family portraits with all eyes open'.

She wrote, "The love's of my life and the light of my being..Missed our baby girl. Can't want to make memories with you today @samairarekhi. Also, how do people do family portraits with all eyes open. Managed a few."

Ayaan looks cute in a red kurta pyjama while Dia and Vaibhav were looking dashing.

Bollywood celebrities like Lara Bhupathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Malaika Arora reacted to the post.

Lara Bhupathi wrote, "Beautiful" while Fatima Sana Shaikh commented, "Beautiful people" and Malaika Arora called this familt, "Adorable" in the comment section.

Earlier, Dia graced the runway for designer Samant Chauhan in the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.

Dia showcased Chauhan's much-anticipated bridal collection, "Ethereal Bloom," which brought together the perfect fusion of traditional Indian bridal wear with a modern twist.

Dia, radiant as ever, walked gracefully in one of the signature outfits from the collection, which drew inspiration from the beauty of flowers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia was last seen in the road drama 'Dhak Dhak' alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film 'Dhak Dhak' belongs to the adventure genre and depicts a road trip by a girl gang, defying trappings, conventions and stigma.

