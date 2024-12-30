Dia Mirza indulges in ‘small joys’ as the year draws to close

Mumbai, Dec 30 Actress Dia Mirza, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, is enjoying the festive time on a holiday.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures and videos in which she can be seen having a gala time on her holiday. She can be seen swinging, enjoying an ice-cream, listening to Christmas carols, and walking down the beach in the pictures and the videos.

She wrote in the caption, “Small joys”.

Earlier, the actress heaped praise on her actor Vijay Varma with whom she worked in ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’. She lauded Vijay’s ability to perform while being confined in one space as per the demand of his character in the streaming series.

‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ was directed by Anubhav Sinha of ‘Thappad’, ‘Mulk’ and ‘Article 15’ fame. It is based on the hijack of the Indian Airlines Flight 814 shortly after it entered Indian airspace. The hijackers ordered the aircraft to be flown to a series of locations including Amritsar, Lahore, and across the Persian Gulf and Dubai.

They finally forced the aircraft to land in Kandahar, Afghanistan, which at the time was controlled by the Taliban. The hijackers released 27 of 176 passengers in Dubai but fatally stabbed one and wounded several others.

The motive for the hijacking was to secure the release of Islamist terrorists held in prison in India including Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and Masood Azhar, and a Pakistani backed Kashmiri militant, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar.

The three have since been implicated in other terrorist actions, such as the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, 2002 kidnapping and murder of Daniel Pearl, 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, 2016 Pathankot attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack.

The series is available to stream on Netflix.

