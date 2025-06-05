Dia Mirza, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bhumi Pednekar 7 Celebrities Across the Globe Who Are Fighting Climate Change

Over the past few years, climate change has become one of the most pressing global concerns. Addressing this crisis requires collective efforts on a larger scale and understanding this need, several celebrities around the world have taken it upon themselves to champion climate advocacy in impactful ways.

Here are 7 global climate warriors making a difference every day:

Jackie Shroff

The actor is a vocal supporter of urban afforestation and is often seen planting trees around his residence. He even gifts plants to people wherever he goes truly walking the talk.

Bhumi Pednekar

Through her digital initiative Climate Warrior, Bhumi has been driving conversations around sustainability and climate action in a way that is accessible and empowering. She continues to inspire young India to take action.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay believes in integrating sustainability into his work. A notable effort includes investing in environmentally responsible film production practices a small step with a big impact.

Dia Mirza

As the UNEP Goodwill Ambassador, Dia has long been a passionate advocate for biodiversity, waste reduction, and environmental protection. Her consistent work in the space makes her a true climate leader.

Leonardo DiCaprio

A long-standing environmentalist, DiCaprio runs the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, supporting global conservation efforts. He uses his platform to raise awareness around climate change, ocean health, and indigenous rights.

Emma Watson

In the UK, Emma promotes sustainable fashion through initiatives like Good On You, ethical brand partnerships, and eco-conscious red carpet looks. She’s also a strong advocate for intersectional climate justice.

Joaquin Phoenix

An unwavering supporter of environmental causes and animal rights, Joaquin often uses major award platforms and campaigns (including with PETA and Greenpeace) to raise awareness about climate change and promote veganism.