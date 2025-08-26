Dia Mirza reflects on all her strong character portrayals on Women's Equality Day 

Mumbai Aug 26 Actress Dia Mirza has always been known for being outspoken and calling spade a spade. The actress, on account of Women's Equality Day today, reflected and highlighted on all her strong characters she has essayed in various projects till date in her projects. She spoke about every strong female character she got to play in her movies.

The actress, sharing a compilation video of all her strong on screen characters, took to social media and caption the video reel as, “From the silent strength in ‘Made in Heaven’ as a woman reclaims her agency, the fearless freedom of the motorcyclist in ‘Dhak Dhak’ who defies expectations, the resolute confrontation in ‘Thappad’ where a woman stands up for her dignity, a mother’s fierce determination in ‘Kaafir’ to protect her child, to the resilience in ‘Bheed’ and the difficult choices made during a crisis in ‘Kandhar Hijack’ – these glimpses into diverse stories remind me that the fight for equality is multifaceted and ongoing. It’s about challenging norms, speaking truths, and demanding the respect women deserve in every aspect of our lives. “For ALL women and girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.” #AccelerateAction. #WomensEqualityDay #EqualityForAll #SDGs #GenderEquality #GlobalGoals #ForPeopleForPlanet Creative @jdotproductions.”

Dia Mirza rose to fame with her movie, "Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein" and her pairing opposite R. Madhavan was loved by all. The actress who married Vaibhav Rekhi, was in the news for the right reason during her marriage.

Mirza, who is extremely strong headed with a soft soul, at her wedding had a female priest to officiate her wedding ceremony. With this, she broke all the stereotypes and a lot of her fans applauded her for her strong yet wise decision and stand.

Dia had long ago made a conscious choice of opting for a female priest (Sheela Atta) to officiate the ceremony. Apparently, she had bumped into Sheela Atta at a friend's wedding where the latter was performing the wedding rituals. Dia was so moved and felt so happy and spiritually connected to the ceremony that she immediately decided to call Sheela as the priest at her own wedding then itself.

