Dia Mirza reveals this Diwali was all about 'holding the loved ones close'

​Mumbai, Oct 31 Actress Dia Mirza treated her InstaFam with some glimpses from her Diwali celebration this year.

Posing in a lovely white salwar kameez with a bandhani dupatta, Dia was seen indulging in the festive mode with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and son Avyaan, along with other family and friends.

Expressing her delight at spending Diwali with her loved ones, the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actress penned on IG, "(Sparkle emoji) Holding loved ones close… and all those who hold us close. (Sparkle emoji) This year, we were surrounded by hearts that chose to spend their Diwali with us, and that’s the greatest blessing of all. How fortunate we are to have each other, to light up one another’s lives. (sic)"

"To the ones who couldn’t make it — you were deeply missed. And to those not in these photos — we’re so glad you were busy having a good time! (Yellow heart and diya emoji)", she added.

Earlier this month, Dia talked about India’s vision for a circular economy using the deep-tech recycling initiative.

Celebrating a breakthrough in sustainable innovation, the 'Sanju' actress shared, “A milestone for people and planet Thrilled to back Without®, an impact-first deep-tech material science enterprise, as they launch their pioneering FOAK Demonstration Plant in Pune — capable of transforming up to 5 tons/month of “unrecyclable” plastic waste into high-quality, circular materials. This isn’t just innovation — it’s inclusive innovation. Cutting-edge recycling technology that gives waste workers 2–3x the salary, health insurance, paid leave, and above all, dignity and respect. At its heart lies systemic thinking and a vision of India leading the world in circular solutions (sic).”

“The launch comes at the heels of a $1.9 million Seed Funding round, supported by truly patient impact capital. I’m proud to join this journey as strategic advisor, investor, and advocate alongside partners who believe that science, justice, and sustainability can — and must — go hand in hand. A powerful reminder that real circularity includes people, not just materials. Here’s to scaling this vision across India and beyond. Because when innovation meets inclusion, hope becomes action,” Dia added.

