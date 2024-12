Dia Mirza rings in birthday with adorable wishes from Karenna Kapoor, Shilpa Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 : Bollywood actor Dia Mirza who turned a year older on Monday was showered with love and warm wishes from her friends in the film industry.

Among the first to wish 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor was Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shared an adorable message on her Instagram Stories.

Bebo posted a stunning black-and-white picture of Dia with the caption, "Happy birthday beautiful Dia, lots of love," adding a heart emoji to her heartfelt wish.

Another B-town celebrity to wish Dia was Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Shilpa shared her birthday wishes in her own unique style by posting a fun and goofy picture of herself with Dia.

Shilpa wrote, "Happy birthday Dia, may your life always be LIT."

Dia Mirza, who won hearts with her debut in 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein', has been a part of several acclaimed projects in Bollywood. Over the years, she has appeared in films like 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', 'Thappad', and 'Sanju', showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia was last seen in the road drama 'Dhak Dhak' alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film 'Dhak Dhak' belongs to the adventure genre and depicts a road trip by a girl gang, defying trappings, conventions and stigma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor