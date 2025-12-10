Dia Mirza Urges Youth To Lead the Climate Movement; Says “I’m Always Walking This Path With You

Actress, producer and UN Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza celebrated her birthday yesterday marked her special day with a meaningful message for the planet. Taking to social media on her birthday, Dia shared a special video from her latest endeavour with Project Mumbai, offering a glimpse into her continued commitment to sustainability and climate action. The video captured moments from her recent appearance at Project Mumbai’s Zero Waste Schools Sustainability Mela 2025, where she attended as the Chief Guest. While speaking to kids at the event, Dia Mirza says “My mentor Bittu Sehgal always tells me there are only two political parties in this world. The bacha party and the buddha party. And the buddha party has made some big mistakes. So who is going to be the conscience of the buddha party? You're absolutely right it’s the bacha party.”

She further said “So never ever forget that I am internally a part of the bacha party and I'm always rooting for you and I'm always walking this path with you in love and in humility.” Held against the backdrop of the city stepping into Mumbai Climate Week, the event brought together hundreds of schoolchildren, teachers, and community members under the powerful theme, Youth for a Climate-Resilient Mumbai’. Designed as a hands-on, immersive learning experience, the sustainability mela showcased innovative ideas and practical solutions around waste management, recycling, and eco-conscious living.

During her visit, Dia Mirza actively engaged with young climate champions from across the city, encouraging students to take ownership of their environmental responsibilities from a young age. Her interactions reflected her long-standing advocacy for sustainability, both through her work with the United Nations and her personal initiatives in environmental conservation. On the professional front, Dia Mirza recently wrapped up shooting for an untitled film directed by Kanwal Sethi, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Rahul Bhat. In addition to acting, Dia continues to make her mark as a producer under her banner One India Stories, whose film Panha recently won the award for Best Indian Short Film at ALT EFF.