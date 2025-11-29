Dia Mirza wishes Happy birthday 'to the woman who taught me what love looks like in action'

Mumbai, Nov 29 Actress Dia Mirza penned an emotional note on social media as her mother celebrated her 73rd birthday on Saturday.

Dia revealed that it was her mother who taught her what love looks like in action.

Calling her mother her anchor and safest place, Dia wrote, "Happy 73rd birthday to the woman who taught me what love looks like in action — my mother, my anchor, my safest place. (sic)"

She further uploaded a few photos of her mom playing with her son Avyaan, followed by a few snippets of the blissful nature.

Appreciating her mother for playing every role - a mother, and a nani with utmost affection and nurturing every life she comes across with her patience, tenderness and strenght, Dia added, "You are the best mother anyone could ask for, the most magical nani to our children, and a rare soul who offers friendship not just to people, but to this beautiful planet we call home. From the way you nurture every life around you — with patience, tenderness and quiet strength — you have shown me that care is a superpower."

She claimed that her mother's life is a lesson in kindness.

"Your laughter is medicine. Your presence is home", Dia added.

Showering her mother with blessings for the year ahead, the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actress shared, "May this year wrap you in the same love you’ve given so freely to the world. May your days be filled with wonder, sunshine, flowers, long conversations, and all the small joys you deserve. And yes, lots of dancing!"

"I celebrate you today… and every day. Happy Birthday, Mamma (Butterfly, love hands and sparkles emojis)," the post concluded.

Work-wise, Dia has joined forces with Rahul Bhat for a yet untitled romantic drama that is being made under the direction of acclaimed Indo-German filmmaker Kanwal Sethi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor