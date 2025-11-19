Dia Mirza wishes Sushmita Sen on her 50th birthday: 'So grateful to call you my own'

Mumbai, Nov 19 Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen turned 50 years old on the 19th of November.

On account of her birthday, Bollywood actress and Sen’s good friend Dia Mirza took to her social media account in penning a beauty wish for the former Miss Universe.

Sharing a picture featuring herself, her little son, Sushmita, and her daughters Renee and Alisah at the Durga Pooja Pandal, Dia wrote, “Happy Birthday to my absolute favourite @sushmitasen47. I’m so grateful to call you my own. Keep shining your light! ” further adding a red heart, a star and a tiger emoticon.

For the uninitiated, Dia and Sushmita’s friendship goes a long way back to their 'Tumko Na Bhool Payenge' days – a movie that starred both actresses alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The movie was released in February 2002.

As Sushmita clocked the big 50 today, her elder daughter, Renee Sen, took to her social media account to wish her mother on her special day. Sharing a picture featuring her mother, Sushmita, younger sister Alisah and herself, Renee wrote, 'Happppyy Birhtdaayyy Maa! 'The photo was also captioned as “Bestie turns 50”, with an emotional face and a red heart emoticon.

She also shared another picture shared by Renee; she can be standing right next to Sushmita and Alisah in front of the Goddess Durga idol at the recent Durga Pooja occasion. For the caption, she wrote, “I love you, birthday girl.”

Recently, Sushmita had shared a video on her social media account wherein she gave a glimpse of her unwinding a day prior to her birthday. Sharing a video of a beautiful sunset by the beach, Sushmita wrote, “I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga #sunset #birthdaygirltobe”

