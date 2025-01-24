Dia Mirza's praise worthy initiative on 'National Girl Child Day'

Mumbai, Jan 24 Commemorating National Girl Child Day, Dia Mirza shared a moving video, urging everyone to pay attention to girl child's education. She gave an example from her own childhood saying while she was raised to be an independent woman, a lot of girls do not get this opportunity.

Dia Mirza was heard saying in the video, "As a little girl, I was raised to believe that I have infinite potential and I want my daughter to have the same self-belief. However, millions of girls are denied this gift due to sexual violence, poverty, climate crisis, and exclusion from education. The pandemic alone put almost 10 million secondary school girls at risk of dropping out. In April 2021, we learned that just over 20% of girls between 15 and 19 completed at least 12 years of schooling. On National Girl Child's Day we could all make a difference. Start by sponsoring the education of a girl child. Funding the vocational training of your house help's daughter. Invest in education as it increases the lifetime earning of girls, improves the national growth rate, and curbs child marriage."

The 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actress captioned the post, "Every girl deserves a chance to shine...In the latest Global Gender Gap Report released by the World Economic Forum (WEF) for 2024, India has been ranked 129th out of 146 economies. This drop in ranking reflects a notable decline in gender equality, particularly in the education sector.

On National Girl Child Day, let’s pledge to support girls’ education, break down barriers, and create a world where every girl can reach her full potential."

As soon as the post was up, several appreciative comments started pouring in. A netizen wrote, "awesome, mam, inspiring initiative"

Another one shared, "Education has unfortunately never been a priority for any dispensation in India! And ironically the only way to build a developed country is through building an educated populace! thank you for sharing!"

One of the Instagram users wrote, "Great initiative mam"

Another comment read, "Congratulations Dia you deserve it"

On the professional front, Dia Mirza was last seen in the web-series "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor