Diana Penty Makes OTT Series Debut with Do You Wanna Partner, Calls Her Role ‘Challenging Yet Fulfilling’

Prime Video is all set to bring audiences an exciting new series, Do You Wanna Partner, premiering exclusively on September 12. Helmed by Collin D'Cunha and Kumar, the show boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Diana Penty, Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles alongside Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha in pivotal roles.

Marking her OTT series debut , Diana Penty essays the role of Anahita, a layered and deeply relatable character that presented both challenges and creative satisfaction for the actress. Speaking about her experience, Diana Penty shared: “Something I’ve never done before, yes because I’ve also never done a long format before. Anahita isn’t a demure girl like I’ve played earlier, nor is she one of the boisterous characters I’ve portrayed before. She’s the most real person I’ve played so far. One of the first discussions I had with the makers was about keeping the show as real as possible, and that’s what makes it so special each character has been cast so perfectly. For my character, we drew a lot from my own personal experiences, things that might have happened to all of us, which makes it so real, relatable, and believable.”

Adding further about the challenges of portraying Anahita, she said: “It was definitely challenging but also extremely satisfying creatively, because you get so much more to explore and really go into the depth of a character something you do get in films, but not as much and not as often. And since it’s a female-led show, or rather an ensemble where the women are at the forefront, running a business together, it was both demanding and rewarding. We shot it in just 50 days, which added to the challenge, but at the same time, made the experience incredibly fulfilling.”