Diana Penty pens long note as she wraps up 'Section 84'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 : Actor Diana Penty, on Thursday, penned a long note as she wrapped up the shooting for her next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'.

Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, Diana shared a string of pictures and videos which she captioned, "And it's a WRAP. On what has been an incredibly special journey for me. Before we began shooting #Section84, I was beyond excited to be working with @amitabhbachchan for the first time, but also so damn nervous!! But now that we've been through a film together I can safely say, it has been one of the most enriching experiences of my career. As an actor, I finally know what it means to 'BE' in a scene. Mr. Bachchan allows you to do that, and gives you space to do so much more. Watching and observing him is like witnessing a masterclass."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtgIQrYS5-3/

In the first picture, she could be seen posing with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, holding a clapboard.

In other pictures, she could be seen posing with her co-stars Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee.

"Also, finally got to hang out with @nimratofficial and @nowitsabhi on set. Here's proof that we're actually in the same film @ribhu_dasgupta, thank you for bringing this whole thing together so beautifully. But more importantly, thank you for making sure our stomachs were always full! Priorities, priorities," the caption further reads.

In other posts, she could be seen inside her vanity van.

The official release date of 'Section 84' is still awaited.

'Section 84' marks Amitabh and Ribhu's third collaboration after a TV mini-series 'Yudh' in 2014 and the thriller film 'Te3n' in 2015.

Meanwhile, Diana was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy' alongside Shahid Kapoor. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar the film was released on the OTT platform Jio Cinema.

