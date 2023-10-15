Diana Penty turns showstopper in ethnic lehenga at Lakme Fashion Week 2023

New Delhi [India], October 15 : Actor Diana Penty on Sunday graced the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week and left the crowd utterly spellbound with her look.

Diana walked the runway in an ethnic lehenga designed by Paulmi and Harsh. She made heads turn in a charcoal lehenga that she paired with a silver-grey off-shoulder blouse.

She accentuated her look with stunning jewellery. Speaking of her hairstyle, she tied her tresses in a messy bun.

Diana showcased Paulmi and Harsh's 'Rooh', which is a "collection of truly unique and soul-stirring pieces, which embody the romance, elegance and ethereal frailty of human emotions and relationships."

The collection "draws inspiration from a number of influences right from the Baroque to the Renaissance period."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Diana will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in 'Section 84'.

Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also stars Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

In June 2023, she wrapped up shooting for the film.

Taking to Instagram, Diana shared a string of pictures and videos which she captioned, "And it's a WRAP. On what has been an incredibly special journey for me. Before we began shooting #Section84, I was beyond excited to be working with @amitabhbachchan for the first time, but also so damn nervous!! But now that we've been through a film together I can safely say, it has been one of the most enriching experiences of my career. As an actor, I finally know what it means to 'BE' in a scene. Mr. Bachchan allows you to do that, and gives you space to do so much more. Watching and observing him is like witnessing a masterclass."

Diana was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy' alongside Shahid Kapoor.

