Dianne Wiest, Stockard Channing returning for 'Practical Magic 2'

Los Angeles [US], July 11 : Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing have come on board to reprise their roles as eccentric aunts with a deep knowledge of coven living in 'Practical Magic 2'.

They will join Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, the stars of the 1998 romantic fantasy that is getting a sequel from Warner Bros, as per Vriety.

In addition to Wiest and Channing, Lee Pace ("Bodies Bodies Bodies"), Maisie Williams ("Game of Thrones"), Xolo Mariduena ("Blue Beetle") and Solly McLeod ("The Dead Don't Hurt") have joined the ensemble. Joey King ("The Act") was previously reported as being part of the cast.

Susanne Bier ("Bird Box") is helming ng from a screenplay co-written by Akiva Goldsman, who also co-wrote the original, and Georgia Pritchett ("Succession").

Griffin Dunne directed the first film, but isn't helming this follow-up.

Production is currently underway on 'Practical Magic 2', which will be released in theaters on September 18, 2026.

