Dibakar Banerjee's 'LSD 2' allowed trans actor Bonita Rajpurohit to touch upon trigger points

Mumbai, April 7 Bonita Rajpurohit, the trans actor from the upcoming film 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ will be seen essaying the character of Kulu in the film.

Bonita shared that she earlier worked at a salary of Rs 10,000 and tried to make ends meet.

The actress said that the film allowed her to touch upon her trigger points and to tell her story of struggle and victory against the odds.

On Sunday, the makers of 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ shared a video about Bonita’s journey from Rajasthan and how she became a part of the film after working with a production house while trying to survive in the maximum city of Mumbai.

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor has given a chance to many new faces on the screen including actors like Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Amit Sial and Sushant Singh Rajput among others, and Bonita is another addition to the list.

The director of ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’, Dibakar Banerjee mentored Bonita in acting. The film is a sequel to the 2010 sleeper hit ‘Love Sex aur Dhokha’ which marked Dibakar’s 3rd directorial after his first two movies ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ and ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!’ both of which clinched National Film Awards.

The sequel naturally is highly anticipated for its first part broke new grounds in storytelling in Hindi cinema with a highly experimental filmmaking approach.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies, ‘Love Sex aur Dhokha 2’ is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film will be released on April 19, 2024.

