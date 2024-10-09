Dibyendu Bhattacharya on wrapping up ‘Gulabi’ with Huma Qureshi

Mumbai, Oct 9 Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who is known for 'Black Friday', 'Dev.D', 'Goal', 'Sacred Games', 'Jamtara', and others recently wrapped up his film ‘Gulabi’ with his friend Huma Qureshi with whom he has earlier work in the streaming show ‘Maharani’. The actor cherished the moments that he shared with Huma during the making of ‘Gulabi’.

Dibyendu told IANS, “I am extremely glad and happy to wrap this film and we shot for a couple of months. We started shooting in the month of April, and we've shot this film in Gujarat and in Mumbai. Working with Huma is always fun, we have a long association so we really gel well and are like buddies”.

He further mentioned, “We worked with each other on ‘Maharani’. There’s friendship, mutual respect and understanding. She's an amazing actor. Then we also have Monica Panwar in the team who is in my junior from the National School of Drama, and I have worked with her in ‘Jamtara’ as well”.

‘Gulabi’, which is directed by Vipul Mehta, was announced on International Women’s Day this year. The story of the film, inspired by a true incident, revolves around a brave auto-rickshaw driver who became the beacon of change, inspiring women to reclaim their destinies.

Earlier, the actor had told YouTube channel Digital Commentary, “I always collect souvenirs from film sets. If I’m shooting for a film and my character smokes a pipe, I would request the makers humbly if I could keep that pipe as a souvenir, if my character uses a zippo lighter in a film or a series, I would request the producers to allow me to keep the lighter”.

Over the years, Dibyendu has carved a niche for himself as he has emerged as a bankable actor who brings a certain assurance for the producers and storytellers.

