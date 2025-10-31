Dibyendu Bhattacharya says returning to ‘Undekhi’ feels like stepping back into a world he’s grown with

Mumbai, Oct 31 Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya recently opened up about returning to the series “Undekhi.”

Reflecting on his journey, he shared that stepping back into the world of “Undekhi” feels like revisiting a space he has evolved with — one that continues to challenge and inspire him as an artist. Dibyendu, who has wrapped up the shoot for “Undekhi 4,” will be seen reprising the powerful role of DSP Barun Ghosh in the show.

Speaking about the new season, the actor shared, “Each project teaches me something new about life, about people and about myself as an actor. Returning to Undekhi feels like stepping back into a world that I have grown with and I can’t wait for audiences to see what’s coming next. DSP Barun Ghosh has become an inseparable part of me, wouldn't be wrong to say that. I am thankful to the audiences for embracing every character of mine whole-heartedly it encourages me to hone my craft even more.”

As “Undekhi 3” concluded with a gripping cliffhanger, Dibyendu Bhattacharya’s character, DSP Ghosh, now stands at the center of the story’s unfolding drama in the upcoming fourth season. Across three seasons of Undekhi, Dibyendu Bhattacharya has brought to life the role of a steadfast police officer determined to expose the Atwal family.

The upcoming show, written by Sidharth Sengupta, also stars Harsh Chhaya as Papaji, Surya Sharma to return as Rinku Paaji, Ankur Rathee as Daman Atwal, Anchal Singh as Teji Grewal, Apeksha Porwal as Rishi, Ayn Zoya as Saloni, and Varun Bhagat as Lucky.

Dibyendu, known for his stint in shows like “Poacher,” “Maharani,” and “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack,” recently made a special appearance in “The Bengal Files.”

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming sports drama, “Chakda Xpress,” which marks Anushka Sharma’s big return to films.

