Did Akshay Kumar's Rumoured Affair With Priyanka Chopra End His Collaboration With Suneel Darshan? - Here’s What the Filmmaker Says

Veteran filmmaker Suneel Darshan, known for collaborating with Akshay Kumar on several successful projects, has once again revisited the alleged romantic link-up between the actor and Priyanka Chopra. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Darshan shared that he faced major setbacks during the filming of Barsaat, a project that was already underway when the rumours became a media frenzy. He explained that the controversy indirectly disrupted the film’s progress, and as a producer, he had to shoulder the consequences. According to Darshan, personal complications in Akshay’s life at the time impacted professional commitments in unexpected ways.

During his interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Darshan claimed that Akshay Kumar confessed he was going through turbulence in his personal life. As per the filmmaker, Akshay had asked if the movie could proceed with only one of the two actors, hinting at the complications surrounding Priyanka Chopra’s involvement. Darshan remarked, “Actors must take responsibility, especially those who are married.” While he refrained from blaming Priyanka directly, he lamented that producers often end up absorbing the damage from such controversies. Twinkle Khanna, Akshay's wife, reportedly intervened and allegedly prevented further collaborations between Akshay and Priyanka.

Darshan revealed he had already shot a song featuring Akshay and Priyanka when issues escalated. Due to Akshay's unexpected departure from the project, Darshan had no choice but to recast and brought in Bobby Deol to complete Barsaat. He emphasized that this wasn’t the first time he had addressed the fallout caused by the high-profile rumours. Despite initial enthusiasm and star power, the film suffered from these abrupt changes. Suneel Darshan reiterated that personal relationships spilling into professional spaces can derail months—even years—of planning and investment, with producers bearing most of the burden.

In an earlier interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani, Darshan elaborated on the situation, expressing disappointment over how events unfolded. He claimed that after being made to wait for over a year and a half, Akshay backed out, citing personal reasons. Darshan noted, “It wasn’t simply that he didn’t want to work with Priyanka anymore—the situation had escalated and become too public.” He further added that while Akshay did offer to collaborate on a future project as compensation, Darshan found the gesture insufficient and hard to accept. The professional bond between the two was eventually severed.

Suneel Darshan and Akshay Kumar had enjoyed a successful working relationship with films like Jaanwar, Ek Rishtaa, Andaaz, and Talaash. However, after the Barsaat debacle, their collaboration came to an abrupt end, and the two haven’t worked together for nearly two decades. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra shared screen space in popular titles like Andaaz, Aitraaz, and Waqt: The Race Against Time. While neither actor has publicly confirmed the rumours, the controversy continues to resurface through those affected professionally. Suneel Darshan’s reflections serve as a reminder of how personal matters can profoundly impact creative ventures in the film industry.