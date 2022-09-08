Did Harry spit on Chris Pine in Venice? Singer dismisses idea with a joke

Los Angeles, Sep 8 The alleged spitting incident at Venice Film Fest became a joke for Harry Styles to crack at his Madison Square Garden concert on Wednesday night (Pacific Standard Time).

The 'As It Was' hitmaker, reports People magazine, joked about the viral video footage that has divided the Internet following the Venice Film Festival premiere of 'Don't Worry Darling': Did he or did he not spit on co-star Chris Pine?

Pine's representative had denied the allegation saying the idea of Styles spitting on Pine was "ridiculous".

According to People, during Styles' concert set, the singer and actor, 28, joked that he went "very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine," according to multiple fan videos. After the remark, the crowd erupted in applause.

Shortly following Monday's 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere, Internet users ran with the idea that Styles did spit on Pine when he bent down to take his seat next to the actor.

Earlier, Pine's representative told People: "This is a ridiculous story, a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation."

The representative added: "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

