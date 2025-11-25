Did Karan Patel hint at 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' season 2?

Mumbai, Nov 25 Television actor Karan Patel appears to be taking a nostalgic trip back to his Yeh Hai Mohabbatein days. The actor recently shared a video of himself dancing with his Yeh Hai Mohabbetin co-star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya from a recent award night on his social media account.

Sharing the video of their performance, Karan wrote, tagging Divyanka on his social media account, “YHM season 2 ho jaye?? ” Further showering heaps of praises on his show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Karan wrote, “The only show every viewer could relate to, be it husbands, wives, kids, grandparents, siblings… etc…! After all Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.”

Earlier in the day, television actress Divyanka Tripathi had also reflected on her journey with “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” and had also revealed why the long-running show remains one of the proudest achievements of her career. In her recent post on her social media account, the actress spoke about the profound impact the series had on her life, both personally and professionally.

Divyanka shared a couple of videos featuring her and Karan Patel performing at the Star Parivaar Awards on her social media account and wrote, “Here it is... On loving fans demand... Ishra for you from the Star Pariwar Awards. Through this post I want to express how lucky I feel to have got the best stimulating subject, electrifying chemistry, talented co-actors, really creative creatives, wonderful producers and a great channel.” She added, “Getting the right combination of all elements to make a show successful was 'Kismat', and putting in all the hard work possible was my responsibility towards it. I can proudly count Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as one of my life's achievements.”

