Did Kiran Rao take a dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Film 'Laapataa Ladies' ?

Kiran Roa's second OTT directorial 'Laapatta Ladies' is getting love and praise from audience. Fans are expressing their love for the film by posting heartfelt tweets on X (Formerly Twitter). Social media is filled with the fans sharing their favorite moment from film, while some viewers think that one particular scene from the film might be a taunt for Animal director Sandeep Reddy vanga.

In the film, Manju takes in Phool Kumari at a station. Manju reveals her troubled marriage, mentioning physical abuse by her husband. She remarks, “A man who loves you has the right to beat you. One day, I exercised my right as well.” This dialogue sparked discussions, drawing parallels to Vanga's defense of the slap scene in Kabir Singh during an interview in 2019.

While Sharing memes about particular scene one user wrote on Reddit, "It is a direct slap on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's face.", another user said, "That's exactly what I thought when I saw this scene!" Another person remarked, "Didn't Rashmika Mandanna's character slap Ranbir Singh's Ranvijay multiple times in Animal? I think for Vanga, slapping or hitting is part of love, regardless of gender. And I agree, it's not right either way."

Kiran Rao bodied Sandeep Reddy Vanga😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ptNhLEtVQl — Gokul (@okok_coolcool) April 28, 2024

In Kabir Singh Shahid Kapoor Slaps Kiara Advani which became a controversial topic. While confronting himself Vanga said, “If you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, and if you can’t slap, you can’t kiss, you can’t use cuss words. I don’t see the emotion there.”

Feud Between Sandeep Vanga Reddy and Kiran Rao.

In November 2023, Kiran talked about the glorification of stalking in Bollywood during an interview where she mentioned Kabir Singh. Sandeep later addressed this in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar. He indirectly criticized Kiran by mentioning a statement made by a former superstar's second wife, who claimed that movies like Bahubaali 2 and Kabir Singh promote misogyny and stalking. Sandeep argued that there is a difference between stalking and approaching someone, and that such comments are often misunderstood. However, Kiran clarified that she did not specifically comment on Sandeep's films and mentioned that she had not watched Animal. In response, the Animal team shared an old video where Kiran apparently mentioned the director.

Kiran Rao Praised for Keeping simple story for 'Laapataa Ladies'

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and may other Bollywood fans are parsing Kiran Rao for her expectational work in her second directorial film 'Laapataa Ladies'. Fans are also praising and saying that this film is one of the best films, the train scene from film is compared better that DDLG iconic train scene.