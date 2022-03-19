'DID L'il Masters 5' contestant Rupsa on the show to fulfill her mother's dream

Mumbai, March 19 'DID L'il Masters 5' contestant Rupsa Batabyal left everyone in awe with her performance on 'Dilbar Dil Se Pyare' from the 1971 film 'Caravan'. The film features Jeetendra and Asha Parekh.

Rupsa says that she came on the show to fulfill her mother's dream as she also came for the audition long back but got nervous looking at other contestants and ran away.

Talking about why she wants Rupsa to perform and win the fifth season of 'DID L'il Masters', her mother said: "I have been very fond of dancing since my childhood, and that's why I came here for auditions but looking at all the other talented contestants waiting in the lobby, I felt nervous and ran away from the place. Rupsa standing here and performing in front of you three super judges has made my dream come true, and this is a moment of pride for me."

To which judge and famous choreographer Remo D'Souza further added: "This is a moment of pride for us too that a talented contestant like Rupsa is here on our stage. And, looking at her fulfilling your dreams is a wholesome feeling for us too."

The dance reality show is judged by Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, TV actress Mouni Roy and choreographer Remo D'Souza. The judges are now looking for the Top 15 Li'l Masters, who will later be divided into three teams led by well-known choreographers - Paul Marshal, Vaibhav Ghuge and Vartika Jha.

'DID L'il Masters Season 5' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor