Did Malti Chahar and Amaal Mallik Know Each Other Before BB19? Actress Makes Shocking Claim

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik is a strongest player in house, while Malti Chahar who came in house as a wild card contestant is currently loved for her game plan. Recent released promo left netizen in shock as it raised the question about Amaal and Malti's relation. Video quicky went viral leaving rumours about where they both in relationship before ending up in house together.

Promo begins with Amaal questioning Malti about what she is discussing with housemates, " Malti ji mandli bithake fir humari baatein kar rahi ho?". On other hand Shehbaz Badesha questioned Tanya Mittal about whether Amaal had told her anything about knowing Malti before. Tanya responds to it by saying, they have met once , but just for 5mins. Latter Amaal was seen confornting Malti saying, "Tu duniya ko dikhana chahti hai ki main bewakoof hoon?” To this Malti quickly responded, “Bhai, 4 gaane sunaye usne mujhe milke, 5 minute?”

Later, the promo showed Malti confronting Amaal, threatening to expose the truth by saying her father knows about their meetings, and that she can prove Amaal is lying on camera within two minutes (“Bolun main kya poora? Mere papa tak ko pata hai ki hum kab mile kya nahin hai thik hai? Aur tu camera mein kaise jhoot bol sakta hai? Main 2 minute mein ye prove kar sakti hu pata hain?) . She called him a fool for lying on camera (Camera mein jhoot bol raha hai bewakoof! The viral video has left fans of Bigg Boss 19 and Amaal Mallik shocked.). This viral video shocked Bigg Boss 19 fans and Amaal Mallik's fans alike.

On Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, Pranit More exited the house due to health issues, with Salman Khan announcing no official elimination this week. The remaining contestants are Gaurav Khanna, Shehbaz Badesha, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Amaal Mallik, Malti Chahar, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, and Neelam Giri. Watch Bigg Boss 19 on JioHotstar and Colors TV.