Did not expect to be welcomed with so much warmth and kindness, says actress Anupama Parameswaran

Chennai, Aug 2 Actress Anupama Parameswaran, whose performance in the recently released Malayalam film Janaki V Vs State of Kerala has come in for praise, has now penned a heartfelt note of gratitude to Malayalam audiences, saying she did not expect to be welcomed with so much warmth and kindness.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the note of gratitude, Anupama said, "Janaki released and I just want to say Thank You. Coming back to Malayalam cinema after a while, I didn’t expect to be welcomed with so much warmth and kindness. Your love for the character truly touched me."

Stating that she had been reading all the " kind messages, reviews, and personal notes" the audiences had written, the actress said that reading every word about how Janaki had made audiences feel meant the world to her. She said, "Thank you for seeing her and for seeing me through her."

The actress also thanked her director Pravin Narayanan for trusting her with the role of Janaki and for giving her the space to live the role fully.

"This journey has been special in ways I’ll always carry with me," she said and added, "Here’s to many more stories, characters, and connections ahead. With love, Always grateful. #Janaki #Gratitude #MalayalamCinema #FromTheHeart"

For the unaware, Janaki V Vs State of Kerala, which released on July 17 this year, was a crime, courtroom drama that was directed by Pravin Narayanan. Produced by Phanindra Kumar and co-produced by Sethuraman Nair Kankol, the film, which the makers claimed was based on actual facts, had cinematography by Renadive and editing by Samjith Mohammed. The film, apart from Anupama Parameswaran, featured Suresh Gopi, Divya Pillai, Sruthi Ramachandran, Askar Ali, Madhav Suresh Gopi and Baiju Sandosh. It had background score by Ghibran while its songs were composed by Gireesh Narayanan.

