Did Paras Chhabra Predict Shefali Jariwala's Death 10 Months Ago? Podcast Clip Goes Viral After Actor Passes Away (Watch)

Shefali Jariwala passed away in Mumbai on Friday at the age of 42. The actress, who is most known for her hit song Kaanta Laga, suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Mumbai. She was taken to the hospital by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi. Doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. An old video of Shefali featuring on Paras Chhabra's podcast has gone viral online amid the startling turn of events. The video shows Paras making references to her "unexpected death" based on her "kundali readings."

In the video, he is heard saying: "Aapke 8th house mein chandra, buddh aur ketu baithe huye hain. Chandra and ketu ka combination sabse bura hota hai. 8th house also indicates loss, sudden death, fame, hidden mysteries, tantric related things too. Aapke liye chandra aur ketu ka bura toh hai hi aur sath mein baith gaya hai buddh. [Moon and Ketu are already bad for you but Mercury is also sitting together with them]. This indicates anxiety and neurological problems."

The eerie coincidence between Paras's astrological prediction and what Shefali had disclosed about her health is what makes this clip even more unnerving. Shefali has previously talked candidly about her battle with epilepsy and how she conquered it in an interview. Shefali acknowledged having epilepsy as a teenager during the same conversation. The actress revealed that she experienced her first epileptic seizure at the age of 15, and that she has been "epilepsy-free" for 20 years as a result of regular medication, lifestyle modifications, and meditation.

She said, "My first seizure I got was when I was 15 in the tenth grade. There are medications that treat this neurological disorder. You have to make certain lifestyle changes. Meditation and yoga help. You have to learn how to calm yourself. Today, I'm 20 years epilepsy free, and I spread a lot of awareness about it. You need medical treatment, and it can be cured."

Fans have been thinking about the mysterious ways that life unfolds since the resurgence of Shefali's interview and the kundali reading. While some are pondering the awkward concerns such synchronicity pose, many are dismissing it as an unfortunate coincidence. In any case, Shefali Jariwala's supporters will always remember her candour about her hardships and her fortitude in conquering them. The general sentiment among fans as they rewatch her remarks and that old video is one of profound respect, grief, and a gloomy sense of destiny.

Shefali Jariwala became well-known after she was included in the 2002 pop culture hit song Kaanta Laga. Her involvement in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 13, Nach Baliye, and Boogie Woogie later made her a popular celebrity.