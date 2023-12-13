Did Pooja Hegde receive death threats in Dubai? Actress' team reveals the truth

Reports circulated on Wednesday suggesting that actress Pooja Hegde had received death threats following a heated argument in Dubai. The information initially surfaced on the popular paparazzo account Viral Bhayani's official Instagram handle. According to the now-deleted post, Pooja Hegde was allegedly involved in a dispute during a club opening in Dubai but has since returned to India.

However, Pooja Hegde's team swiftly refuted the claims. "We don't know who started this fake news. It is totally untrue," a representative told to Free Press Journal. The Viral Bhayani post has since been deleted, and the actress herself has not commented on the alleged incident yet.

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde's latest appearance was in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan, released in April this year. Despite the star-studded cast, the film received mixed reviews and failed to make a significant impact at the Indian box office.

Looking ahead, Pooja is gearing up for an action thriller titled Deva, co-starring Shahid Kapoor. Directed by Rosshan Andrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios, the film is scheduled to hit cinemas on October 11 next year. A post shared by Roy Kapur Films on Instagram showcased Pooja alongside Shahid Kapoor, director Roshan Andrews, and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

In addition to Deva, Pooja Hegde is set to feature in Housefull 5, the latest installment in the successful franchise. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and others. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this star-studded comedy, adding to Pooja Hegde's growing list of projects.