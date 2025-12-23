Did Ranveer Singh Step Back from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3? Here’s What We Know

Ranveer Singh is currently in news for his recent blockbuster film 'Dhurandhar,' which is ruling the box office. Aditya Dhar's directorial venture 'Dhurandhar' has crossed Rs. 500 cr mark in 18 days. Ranveer's performance in the film is being widely praised. Amid this success, there are reports that Ranveer has now stepped back from the much-awaited film Don 3.

The third installment of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Don' series was announced in August 2023. It was stated that Ranveer Singh would be playing the lead role instead of Shah Rukh Khan, which had disappointed some fans at the time. The film's shooting was supposed to begin in January 2025, but it was delayed due to director Farhan Akhtar's other commitments. As per the Pinkvilla reports, Ranveer Singh's departure comes at a time when Don 3 was supposed to finally take off, with preparations completed and filming set to begin by the end of January 2026. However, the actor's objectives appear to have evolved in the wake of Dhurandhar's huge success.

Following the success of Dhurandhar and to avoid typecasting, Ranveer Singh is carefully selecting roles, hoping to collaborate with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee. After leaving Don 3, he is now focusing on quickly producing Jai Mehta's zombie film, Pralay.