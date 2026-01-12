Did Shiv Thakare Tie the Knot? Bigg Boss Marathi 2 Winner’s Post Sparks Wedding Rumours

Shiv Thakare, is one of the prominent personality in both Marathi and Hindi entertainment industry. He has done multiple reality shows like Roadies, Khatron Ke Khiladi, but popularly known for Bigg Boss. He was part of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 and which gave him popularity later on he was also part of Hindi Bigg Boss 16. Recently Shiv is in news for his recent post on Instagram which is fueling the rumours that reality king has tied knot.

After the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Marathi 6, the winner of the first season gave his fans a pleasant surprise. Shiv Thakare directly posted a photo in which he and his wife is seen wearing a traditional wedding outfit and standing in mandap. Shiv hasn't revealed his wife's face. As soon as he posted this photo, congratulatory messages from tv fraternity started pouring in. Fans were also pleasantly surprised to see this and were happy for the couple. On the other hand, many people thought this news is not true and this image is from shooting.

Shiv Thakare's wedding photo, captioned "Finally," shows him in traditional mundavalya headgear, while his wife, also wearing mundavalya and a golden saree, is facing away from the camera. The photo quickly garnered congratulations from fans and celebrities like Akanksha Puri, Vicky Jain, Poonam Pandey, and others.

The identity of Thakare's wife remains a mystery, as her face is concealed and her name unmentioned, leaving fans eager for a reveal.