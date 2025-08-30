Did Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya make their romance Instagram official? Fans think so

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 : Bollywood diva Tara Sutaria appears to have made it Instagram official with her rumoured boyfriend, Veer Pahariya.

The actress took to her social media handle and shared Ganesh Chaturthi greetings on Saturday; however, it was one special picture that got all the attention.

Tara shared a string of pictures of herself dressed in a traditional ensemble, pairing them with one that featured the 'Sky Force' actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

In the picture, the two could be seen posing together for the camera, exuding an adorable charm and chemistry. "Devotion, faith and celebration..Ganpati Bappa Morya," Tara wrote in the caption.

The actress looked regal and stunning in the heavily embroidered white saree, which she paired with traditional jewellery and flowers in her hair. On the other hand, Veer was seen twinning with Tara, both dressed in white outfits.

Fans couldn't help but heap praise on the actors' stunning looks, while others teased their rumoured romance.

One wrote, "5th picture is everything," while another added, "These two."

Reports have been circulating on the internet about her dating Veer Pahariya for some time now.

Tara and Veer made a joint appearance at the India Couture Week 2025, where the 'Marjaavan' star surprised everyone by sending a flying kiss to Veer Pahariya, who was seen sitting in the audience.

"That's very, very sweet, and it's so nice to see and read about it online. I'm sorry, I won't be able to talk about that at the moment," Tara toldat the time.

Prior to that, the duo added more fuel to the rumours with their PDA-filled comments for each other.

From sweet comments to twinning at the airport and reportedly going on vacations, the rumoured couple has constantly captured attention online.

On the work front, Veer Pahariya recently made his Bollywood debut in 'Sky Force' earlier this year, where he shared screen space with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur.

Tara, on the other hand, has been focusing on music videos. She recently appeared in 'Thodi Si Daaru' with AP Dhillon and earlier in 'Pyaar Aata Hai' with Ishaan Khatter.

She was last seen in the film Apurva (2023) and has not yet announced her next movie project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor