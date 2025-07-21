Did Veer Pahariya, Tara Sutaria confirm their relationship? Rumoured couple exchange PDA-filled comments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 : Actor Tara Sutaria seems to have found love again.

Reports have been circulating on the internet about her dating actor Veer Pahariya for some time now. And now, the duo has added more fuel to the rumours with their recent PDA-filled comments for each other.

On Sunday, Tara took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures with singer AP Dhillon from their latest song 'Thodi Si Daaru'. However, more than the pictures, it was Veer's comment that caught the eyeballs of eagle-eyed fans.

Reacting to the post, Veer commented, "My," with a star and red heart emoji. And what left everyone surprised was Tara's comment.

Tara replied, "Mine," along with an evil eye and red heart.

Their exchange of comments garnered reactions from netizens.

"What's going on, guys?" a social media user asked.

"Happy for you both," another user wrote.

The two reportedly vacationed together in Capri, Italy, recently. They even posted similar yacht photos on Instagram, further fueling dating rumours.

Tara was previously in a relationship with Aadar Jain, who is now married to Alekha Jain. If reports are to be believed, Veer has dated Sara Ali Khan before her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018.

