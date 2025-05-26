Did You Know Alia Bhatt’s Viral Cannes 2025 Pose Was a Necklace Mishap (Watch Video)

Alia Bhatt stunned everyone on the Cannes red carpet with her ethereal look—a Gucci interpretation of a saree, styled with open hair, minimal makeup, and delicate jewellery. When it comes to the red carpet, few can match Alia's effortless elegance, and this appearance was no exception. One particular photo of her looking back over her shoulder, with her hand resting gracefully on her left shoulder, has gone viral and become the talk of the town.

The pose oozes glamour and poise, but here's the twist not many know it was actually unintentional. The video from another angle revealed that the now-iconic pose happened by accident. Alia was trying to discreetly adjust and secure her necklace, which she feared might slip. In the process, she struck a pose that the internet can’t stop raving about. Turns out, even a mishap can become a moment of magic when you’re Alia Bhatt.

Alia wore Malabar Gold and Diamonds jewellery to the outing, including a necklace featuring rare old European-cut diamonds in rustic gold with an oxidised finish, exuding vintage Victorian charm. The piece was co-created with Rhea Kapoor and reimagined by Mine Diamonds. Social media users praised Alia's grace and quick thinking in handling a necklace mishap on the red carpet.

Fans commented and showered love to Alia. One user wrote, "She is alia...The queen...She can Do anything " another user wrote, "What a save turned it into a glamorous moment". another added, "She's a stunner as always "

About Alia Bhatt's Look.

Alia Bhatt wore a nude, sequined GG monogrammed sari-inspired drape by Gucci at the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony. Styled by Rhea Kapoor and embellished with Swarovski crystals, the ensemble is considered Gucci’s first creation with an Indian silhouette, featuring a plunging blouse, straight skirt, and dupatta-like drape woven into a GG monogram jaal. Bhatt attended the festival as a L'Oréal ambassador.