Did you Know: Amitabh Bachchan Sent a Special Note to Ranveer Singh After Watching His Performance in Padmaavat

Ranveer Singh took acting to another level with his portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. He shattered barriers, setting a new benchmark with his finest performance, proving his mettle to the world. His intense, menacing, and transformative act captivated audiences, making Khilji one of the most unforgettable villains in Indian cinema. The film became a massive hit during its historic theatrical run, and Ranveer was widely lauded for his brilliant performance, earning him praise from audiences and critics worldwide. Even legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan had sent a handwritten note and flowers to Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh during the film’s historic run.

Overwhelmed with joy, Ranveer shared a tweet showcasing Big B’s note and flowers, expressing his gratitude. He wrote, "Mujhe mera award mil gaya," highlighting how much the gesture meant to him. Even though Ranveer did not reveal what had been written in the letter, receiving praise from the legendary actor was a cherished moment for Ranveer, showing his powerful performance as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. Ranveer Singh delivered one of the finest performances in Indian cinema as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, shattering all preconceptions about him as an actor.

Known for his romantic and comedic roles, he stunned audiences worldwide with his chilling portrayal of the ruthless and cunning Khilji. His transformation was both physical and psychological, making him almost unrecognizable. From his menacing expressions to his unhinged energy, every detail showcased his dedication to the role. His performance was so intense and immersive that it became impossible to imagine anyone else playing Khilji better than him, cementing his place among India's greatest actors. Seven years later, Padmaavat is re-releasing in theaters on February 6, 2025 reigniting excitement among fans.