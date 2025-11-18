Did You Know Arjun Rampal Shot Dhurandhar Despite Facing Injuries On-Set? Details Inside

Arjun Rampal unleashed fury as Angel of Death, ISI Major Iqbal, in the recently released fiery trailer of Dhurandhar. During the trailer launch event, Ranveer Singh praised Arjun Rampal and shared that he shot the film despite facing injuries while shooting.

“Bohot mushkil tha - chot lag jaati thi, girte the, khoon-pasina lagate the - kabhi kabhi sir bhi girte the aur maathe pe lag jaata tha, to phir bhi uthte the, and he used to always be ready for the shot. He was just like an absolute beast. We are so honoured to have you on set and a part of this ensemble," revealed Ranveer Singh.

Arjun Rampal, who takes ‘menace’ to a whole new level, stated, “Today is a very big day, a very special day because a very special film has been made. Thanks to Aditya Dhar. Jab paper pe unhone script sunayi thi, itni ambitious film - woh back karne ke liye we needed somebody like Jyoti Deshpande and Jio, and without that none of us would be standing here. Jo bhi iss film ke saath jude hai, I would like to thank everyone and all the actors - Thanks to Aditya Dhar for making us look so different and unrecognizable on screen, during the process. All of us had to bring our Triple-A game to this film. Ranveer, what he did for 2 years - I have seen this man, and I mean wow, I’m so proud of him because what he did in film is amazing. I never saw Ranveer Singh, I always saw Hamza, and I’m really proud of him.”

As ISI Major Iqbal, Arjun Rampal enters into one of his darkest shades so far, and it throws light on his incredible range as a performer. From gore action sequences to sending chills down the spine in every frame, Arjun does not disappoint, and the audiences are loving every bit of his on-screen darkness!

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar brings together a stellar ensemble including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and debutant Sara Arjun. Written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, the film is scheduled to release in theatres from 5th December, 2025.