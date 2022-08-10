Did You Know? Jitendra Kumar's song Shabaash from his film Jaadugar was played at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

The song Shabash, from the recently-released streaming film Jaadugar, was recently played to motivate the players representing the Indian contingent at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in the UK’s Birmingham.Reacting to the news, Jitendra Kumar, the film’s lead actor expressed his joy.

He stated: “I am beyond ecstatic. It is indeed a big thing for any actor. Never did we imagine that our song would attain this milestone. The song has been beautifully helmed by Vivek Hariharan and Niloptal Bora.”Drawing parallels of his film over the theme of reinstating confidence, Jitendra Kumar said: “In the movie, the song is played to cheer us up, restore our spirits, and emancipate us from the pressures of winning and just enjoying the game and giving our best.”Jaadugar is currently available to stream on Netflix.

