Did you know Junaid Khan juggled between 'Loveyapa' & 'Maharaj' shoot amidst bad weather

Mumbai, Jan 27 Junaid Khan made a lot of heads turn with his remarkable portrayal of Karsandas Mulji in his debut film, "Maharaj". Up next, the actor is gearing up for his theatrical debut with the romantic entertainer "Loveyapa". However, did you know that Junaid Khan had to juggle between the shoots of "Loveyapa" and "Maharaj" to fulfill his commitments amidst challenging weather conditions?

An independent source revealed, "Junaid Khan was in the middle of the last day of shooting Loveyapa in Delhi when it started raining heavily. However, the actor had to rush to Mumbai for his debut film Maharaj commitments, as he had committed to being there. Despite the bad weather, Junaid caught a flight to Mumbai and stayed true to his word."

Shifting our focus, Junaid Khan has been paired opposite Khushi Kapoor in "Loveyapa". Directed by Advait Chandan, the film has been bankrolled by Phantom Studios, along with AGS Entertainment. Aside from Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the film will also see Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Madan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, Yuktam Khosla, and Kunj Anand in crucial roles, along with others.

"Loveyapa" is the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster "Love Today", featuring Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana in the lead. The movie revolves around the tale of a young couple whose relationship faces challenges after they exchange their mobile phones and end up learning some unknown truths about one another.

While Antara Lahiri has looked after the editing department, Rajesh Nare is responsible for the camera work of the film. The screenplay of the drama has been provided by Sneha Desai.

The trailer and songs of the movie have already piqued the interest of the movie buffs.

"Loveyapa" is likely to be released in the cinema halls on 7th February 2025.

Furthermore, Junaid Khan also has another film alongside Sai Pallavi in his kitty.

