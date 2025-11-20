Did You Know Kriti Sanon is a a Poet? Actress Impressed Everyone With a Soulful Recitation at the Tere Ishk Mein Trailer Launch

Kriti Sanon had always been celebrated for her dynamic presence on screen, but beyond cinema, she consistently revealed another artistic side that of a poet. Over the years, Kriti had shared several self-written poems on her social media under her much-loved series giving fans heartfelt glimpses into her thoughts and emotional world. Her verses often explored themes of strength, healing, and self-reflection, and her writings had repeatedly connected with audiences on a personal level.

Widely appreciated for the honesty in her words, Kriti had earned praise from fans and industry colleagues for her expressive and relatable poetry. Her posts had gone viral many times, strengthening her reputation as an artist who communicated with depth and sensitivity beyond her film roles. During the trailer launch of her upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti once again showcased her poetic grace. She recited an emotional poem that introduced the inner complexity of her character Mukti. Her delivery had been raw, powerful, and intimate, leaving the audience moved and deeply impressed. The room responded with admiration as her words set the tone for the film’s intense emotional landscape.

The moment became one of the most talked-about highlights from the event, reaffirming how effortlessly Kriti blended her creative expressions. Her poetic identity added a unique layer to her evolving artistic journey and further established her as a performer who conveyed emotion not just through acting, but also through her writing. With the buzz around Tere Ishk Mein increasing, Kriti’s heartfelt recitation had already amplified excitement around the film and spotlighted her multifaceted talent once again.