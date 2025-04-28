Did You Know? Paresh Rawal Drank His Urine to Recover from Knee Injury

Bollywood’s veteran actor Parsh Rawal recently revealed that he got injury while shooting for Rajkumar Santoshi’s 'Ghatak' and to recover the injury he drank his own urine. Tinnu Anand and Danny Denzongpa took Paresh Rawal to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, where Rawal feared his career was over. Ajay Devgn's father, action director Veeru Devgn, visited him and, advised him to drink his own urine to speed up recovery from his leg injury.

Paresh Rawal said in an interview, "He told me to drink my own urine first thing in the morning. All fighters do this. You will never face any problem, just drink urine first thing in the morning. He told me not to consume alcohol, which I had stopped, mutton or tobacco. He told me to eat regular food and urine in the morning."

Paresh Rawal followed a strict drinking plan, as advised, to help him recover. For 15 days, he drank regularly, comparing it to drinking a beer. His doctor was amazed by the results. X-rays showed he recovered from his injury in only six weeks, much faster than the expected two to two and a half months.

On the work front, Paresh Rawal will next be seen in Priyadarshan's upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Tabu. He also has Hera Pheri 3 co-starring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.