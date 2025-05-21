Did You Know? Rakul Preet Singh Rehearsed Gori Hai Kalaiyan Steps In Water During Recovery From Gym Injury

Rakul Preet Singh dazzled audiences with her vibrant energy in Gori Hai Kalaiyan from Mere Husband Ki Biwi, but what many don’t know is that this dance number was the very first song she shot after recovering from a major back injury.Rakul shared that her recovery journey was focused on performing the song Gori Hai Kalaiyan from her film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, as she was aware that the film's release was approaching. "Within the first week, I sort of surrendered, and I said, okay. This is a lesson, and this is a learning for me. And I'm gonna make a spine of steel, and this is my resolution for 2025," she told Bollywood Hungama.She added, "I was doing all the steps in the water, and my physios checked if there were any triggers. And if they're comfortable in water after doing it a hundred times and there are no triggers, then that step is something, or those movements are something and those angles are something that I can do."

The 34-year-old actress shared that she could barely stand for a minute and was unable to get up from her bed during the initial stages of her recovery. She added, "I couldn't sit for even a minute and my rehab began at that point. We were on mid-November and mid-Jan is when I had to shoot the song. So I exactly had eight weeks to be able to do everything."Released in theatres on February 21, 2025, Mere Husband Ki Biwi stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh in a fun-filled romantic comedy that quickly caught the audience’s attention. Among the film’s many highlights, Gori Hai Kalaiyan stood out not just for its infectious vibe but also for Rakul’s spirited performance — making her fans cheer even louder knowing the physical challenges she had overcome.Set against a wedding backdrop, Gori Hai Kalaiyan is a modern recreation of the beloved 90s classic, bursting with color, beats, and celebration. For Rakul, it was more than just another dance number.Professionally, this year Rakul is back to the masala genre, and now she is excited to elevate it with De De Pyaar De 2.

