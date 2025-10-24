Did you know Rashmika Mandanna shot her 'Thamma' song while recovering from a fractured foot?

By Zoya Aziz

New Delhi [India], October 24 : Fans have been showering love on the horror-comedy 'Thamma' ever since its release, and so on Rashmika Mandanna's chart-topping number "Tum Mere Na Huye." What many don't know, however, is that the actress shot the song while recovering from a leg fracture.

Rashmika, who's winning hearts with her performance in the film, actually shot the entire song while recovering from a 'serious leg injury.'

Back in January, Rashmika suffered multiple fractures and a muscle tear in her foot during a gym workout. Doctors had strictly advised three months of "complete bed rest." However, the actress refused to let the setback slow her down. From her high-energy dance moves to slick action sequences in 'Thamma,' she made sure to power through it all, even while she was in "so much pain."

Speaking to ANI, Rashmika opened up about how tough it really was. She recalled that even though her doctors insisted on a long rest, she was up on her feet in barely a month. "The doctors had told me three months of bed rest, but I was up and moving around for Chhaava promotions in like 30 days," she said, adding with a smile that her doctors were "really pissed" at her stubbornness.

"I was in so much pain, I can't even begin to tell you because the doctors had told me three months of bed rest, but I was up and moving around for Chhaava promotions in like 30 days. The doctors were really pissed, and today, when I look at my foot, the shape has changed," Rashmika said.

"But I remember being in so much pain, and I had to shoot the song in that pain as well. We had to shoot the song at the same time," she added.

Sharing how the pain feels worth it after seeing people enjoying the film, the actress added, "...today, when people are enjoying it, I feel really, really happy. And that's why I keep saying I feel at peace, because, despite all of that, at the end of the day, what matters is the love that people give, and the happy faces on people's faces. That's what it's all about."

The film, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is performing strongly at the theatres and has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark.

Created under the Maddock Films banner, Thamma is the fifth film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, following Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya. The story revolves around Ayushmann's character, who turns into a vampire and falls in love with Rashmika's character, leading to a "bloody love story" full of twists.

