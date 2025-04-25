Did You Know? Sai Pallavi Wasn't First Choice for Role of Sita In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana has generated significant buzz in Bollywood ever since its announcement. Fans are eagerly awaiting any updates, big or small, about this much-talked-about project. Recently, it was revealed that Sunny Deol will be playing the iconic role of Lord Hanuman, while Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Rama. The role of Sita, however, has garnered attention, especially with actress Sai Pallavi being cast for the part. But did you know Sai Pallavi was not the first choice for this role. A South actress actress Srinidhi Shetty known for her role in KGF was asked for this role. She herself has revealed this. Despite giving a screen test, she refused the role and also told the reason behind it in an interview.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Srinidhi Shetty said that the audience saw her with actor Yash in KGF 2. In Ramayana, she would not have liked to see the audience in a completely opposite role. In fact, actor Yash will be playing the role of Ravana in Ramayana. Srinidhi said about the film Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari, "I had given a screen test for Ramayana and met him. I remember that I did very well. He also liked my audition a lot. At the same time, I heard that Yash is also a part of Ramayana." She further said that in the meantime, KGF 2 was released. Her onscreen chemistry with Yash was also very touching. After that, Ramayana came to her two months later.

"I thought if he plays the role of Ravana and I play the role of Sita, we would be complete opposites. People will love us together in 'KGF 2' and then they won't like to see us against each other in 'Ramayana'." Thinking this, she refused to do the role. About Sai Pallavi in ​​'Ramayana', she said that she is a great choice. She is excited to see Sai in the film," said Srinidhi.

Nitesh Tiwari's two-part "Ramayana," slated for release in 2026 and 2027, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, supported by a strong cast including Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, and Arun Govil. Envisioned by Namit Malhotra (DNEG), the film aims to redefine mythological storytelling through a fusion of Bollywood (Kapoor) and South Indian (Yash) talent, coupled with groundbreaking visual effects. "Ramayana" promises to be a cinematic spectacle and a potential landmark for Indian cinema.