Did You Know Shreya Ghoshal Sang Her First Ever Film Song in Devdas and Won a National Award at Just 18?

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic film Devdas completes 23 glorious years, audiences and the industry alike look back at a cinematic gem that redefined storytelling, visual grandeur, and music. Among its many milestones, Devdas also marked the incredible debut of a voice that would soon become the heartbeat of Indian music — Shreya Ghoshal.

At just 18 years old, Shreya Ghoshal made her entry into playback singing with Devdas, delivering unforgettable melodies like Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka, Bairi Piya, Chalak Chalak, and Dola Re Dola. Her voice, filled with innocence and emotional depth, became one of the most cherished aspects of the film’s music. With Bairi Piya, she not only won the hearts of the nation but also took home the National Award for Best Female Playback Singer — an extraordinary achievement for a debutante.

Since that powerful debut in 2002, Shreya Ghoshal has grown into India’s most beloved and accomplished playback singer. Known for her soulful voice, flawless technique, and ability to bring life to any composition, she has become the first choice for composers across languages and genres. With countless chartbusters and critically acclaimed songs to her credit, she holds the position of India’s No. 1 singer. As we celebrate 23 years of Devdas, we also honour the birth of a musical journey that continues to inspire generations.