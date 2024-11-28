Did you know Srikant Dwivedi, who played Lord Vishnuonce worked in hospitality industry?

Mumbai, Nov 28 Television actor Srikant Dwivedi, best known for playing Lord Vishnu in the mythological show “Lakshmi Narayan," once worked in the hospitality industry.

Before stepping into the limelight and gaining fame for his iconic role, Dwivedi had an entirely different career path. His journey from the hospitality sector to becoming an actor started when he won the Mr. India competition in 2017.

Reflecting back, he shared, “I was previously working in the hospitality industry in Delhi and had no plans of entering the entertainment industry or pursuing acting. It just happened unexpectedly. In 2017, I participated in Mr. India, won the competition, and went on to represent India on a global stage. That was the first time I was introduced to the modelling and entertainment industry. I found the modelling world quite fascinating and enjoyed it, but I wanted to achieve something bigger. I know modelling has a relatively short career span for most people. That realization made me explore other avenues and began watching plays in Delhi, especially in Mandi House. That’s when I felt I should venture into acting as well.”

“I decided to take the plunge and moved to Mumbai to pursue acting. The first thing I did when I came to Mumbai was to join a theatre group. I trained under the mentorship of Saurabh Sachdeva, where I began understanding the nuances of acting and the dedication it requires. I got deeply interested in the craft and started auditioning for roles. I gave many auditions, faced a lot of rejections, but kept going. Finally, my first break in television came with a show called Papa

Further speaking about why he took on the role of Lord Vishnu in the show, Srikant explained, “The reason I took up this role was deeply personal. Since childhood, I have grown up listening to devotional songs, most of which were dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. Whether it was Om Jai Jagdish Hare or songs about Lord Vishnu’s various avatars, these devotional tunes have always been a part of my life.”

“Singing and humming these songs created a connection with the divine, and I always felt drawn to this spiritual realm.I wanted to deeply understand this connection and explore the essence of Lord Vishnu’s character. In today’s fast-paced life, it’s difficult to pause and truly learn about Indian mythology, history, and the gods.”

Srikant Dwivedi is currently playing the parallel lead in the show “Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav.” He is also known for his work in the show “Bhagya Lakshmi.”

